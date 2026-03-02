DELMARVA FORECAST
Monday night: Evening snow showers changing over to plain rain. Accumulations generally less than ½". Lows in the low 30s warm to the upper 30s by sunrise Tuesday. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
Tuesday: Cloudy with rain in the morning. Highs around 50°F. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the low 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Thursday: Partly cloudy. Highs near 70°F.
Friday: Partly cloudy with a few morning showers. Warm. Highs in the low to mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Saturday: Partly cloudy. Warm. Highs in the low 70s.
Sunday: Partly cloudy with a few scattered showers. Warm. Highs in the low 70s.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 51°F. Normal low: 32°F.
We have started the month of March, with the first week of said month not featuring much in the way of sunshine with a mostly stationary front draped over the region.
Several impulses of energy will travel along this front before it retreats to the north as a warm front, bringing in much warmer conditions later in the week.
On Monday night, temperatures have been chilly on the northern side of the boundary as an impulse of energy approaches. We'll see some light snow Monday evening, but accumulations should be limited to less than one inch, mostly on grassy and elevated surfaces, so travel effects should be minimal, save for wet roads.
Temperatures Monday evening bottom out near freezing, 32°F, before climbing after midnight, reaching the upper 30s by sunrise Tuesday as the front moves north. This will mean that any snow Monday night will change over to plain rain.
Rain showers linger into Tuesday morning, then the rest of the day will be just cloudy and seasonable, with highs in the low 50s.
Another impulse of energy brings a chance for mainly light showers on Wednesday along with mainly cloudy skies. But it will be quite a bit warmer, with highs reaching the low 60s.
And it just gets warmer after that, with high temperatures Thursday through the weekend reaching at least the low 70s each day. Some guidance even suggests a few locations could make a run at the upper 70s to near 80°F!
During this period, we won't see much precipitation, but some showers will be possible on Friday and again on Sunday, with a mix of clouds and sun.
In the long range, temperatures are expected to average above normal, and precipitation above normal for March 9 - March 15.