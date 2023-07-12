Forecast Updated on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, at 4:00am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak
Today: Mostly sunny. Highs: 90-95. Winds: SW 5-20 mph.
Tonight: Clear. Lows: 71-77. Winds: S 5-15 mph.
Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny. A stray pop-up shower / storm is possible, but not likely at the moment. Highs: 90-96. Winds: S 10-20 mph.
Thursday Night: Partly cloudy to mostly clear with the chance of a stray shower or storm possible. Most will be dry. Lows: 72-77. Winds: S 10-15 mph.
Friday: Mostly sunny with the chance of a few scattered showers / storms. Highs: 87-93. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.
Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny with the chance of pm showers / storms. Highs: 88-94. Winds: SW 5-20+ mph.
After a comfortable morning across Delmarva to start things off this Wednesday, the humidity and the heat will begin to build quickly throughout the day. Highs will reach the low to mid 90s with heat index values starting to approach 100 with lots of sunshine. If we did see a stray pop-up shower or storm, it would be on the sea breeze right along the immediate coast near the beach towns. Overall, most will be quiet on this Wednesday.
Thursday will bring a few extra clouds into the region and even the idea of a pop-up shower or storm starts to increase as humidity levels are going through the roof with temperatures in the 90s inland. It will be much cooler at the beach one the sea breeze kicks in during the afternoon. A front will pass by to our north tomorrow evening, but the front will drape itself over the area. This front will linger to our north and try to spark up a few pop-up showers and storms on Friday. Another front arrives on Saturday with a better chance of scattered showers / storms and that chance of a few showers and storms will linger into Sunday.
The hot weather continues into the starting week of the Delaware State Fair with temperatures in the 90s for much of next week. It will also continue to be an active weather week next week with chances for showers and storms lingering in the forecast for much of the week. It will not be an organized chance for storms, most of these days will come with pop-up storm chances through Thursday of next week.