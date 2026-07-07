Forecast Updated on Tuesday, July 7, 2026, at 4:00am by WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Partly to mostly sunny with a few scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs: 72-86. Winds: E 5-20+ mph.
Tonight: A few lingering showers / storms early, otherwise it turns partly cloudy and less humid. Lows: 65-74. Winds: NE 5-15 mph.
Wednesday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 78-84 (70-74 Beach). Winds: NE-E 5-20+ mph.
Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows: 65-72. Winds: E-S 5-20+ mph.
Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny with the chance of a few showers and storms in the late afternoon hours. Highs: 84-90. Winds: S-SW 5-20+ mph.
Friday: Partly to mostly sunny with scattered showers and storms. Highs: 88-94 (80-90 Beach). Winds: SW 10-30+ mph.
The front that has been sitting to our north will slowly continue to sink south over the course of the next couple of days keeping things unsettled with chances for scattered showers and storms on Monday and Tuesday. Let me put this out there from the start: it isn’t a guarantee that you see rain from these storms over the course of the next couple days. We are just letting you know that there is a chance of a few pop-up showers and storms on both days.
Tuesday will have the wind turn out of the east and will bring a bigger influence off the water. This will also bring another chance of a few showers and storms as this front is still lingering over the top of us with temperatures in the 80s for highs. I believe that our chances for these showers and storms will shift south and west across the Mid-shore and down toward Somerset and Accomack county with this wind off the Atlantic expected. The actual front will finally drop to our south and will lead to a quiet day on Wednesday with lower humidity and cooler temperatures as we see highs in the 80s inland and 70s at the beach.
We see the temperatures climb again to end the week as the wind turns back from the south and southwest with highs climbing up into the 80s and 90s on Thursday and Friday. Watching another front will bring with it chances for some scattered showers and storms by Thursday and a better chance of storms on Friday. There is still a debate on the idea if the front will clear us on Saturday, so I have introduced lingering showers and storms possible to start the day on Saturday before we should see clearing by Saturday evening and Saturday night. This will help setting up for a good end to the weekend with cooler conditions into early next week.
We see a drop of humidity into early next week before the temperatures and humidity will start to climb with temperatures into the 90s again by the middle of next week. Along with the heat and humidity…the chance of showers and storms climb back up on Wednesday.