Forecast Updated on Tuesday, January 30, 2024, at 3:45am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Partly to mostly cloudy. A stray shower is possible, but not a big threat. Highs: 40-48. Winds: N-NE 5-15 mph.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy with few stray showers / pockets of drizzle / fog possible. Lows: 30-40. Winds: NE-E 5-15 mph.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with the chance of drizzle / a couple showers. Highs: 44-50. Winds: E 5-20+ mph.
Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy. Lows: 30-40. Winds: NE-N 5-15 mph.
Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 49-55. Winds: SE 5-15 mph.
Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a stray shower or drizzle possible. Most of us will be dry. Highs: 47-53. Winds: SW-NW 5-15 mph.
A mainly quiet, but cooler weather pattern sets up for the next several days. It won’t be quite as sunny as I first thought last week, but overall our rain chances are minimal at best. The wind will turn in off the Atlantic throughout our Tuesday that will keep us stuck in the clouds…especially the closer you live to the beach. Temperatures today will range from the low and mid 40s at the beach to the upper 40s and low 50s the farther west you go across the area.
A weak clipper system will be swinging down from Canada during the course of today which will throw enough moisture into our area that we can’t rule out a stray shower or pocket of drizzle later into tonight and on Wednesday. It isn’t the biggest threat, but something to keep in mind. With the wind off the Atlantic, our temperatures will remain in the 40s for highs on Wednesday.
Another chance for a couple stray showers enters the forecast as we end the workweek with slightly warmer temperatures on Thursday night and Friday with highs into the 40s and low 50s. This clipper system will bring a shot of colder air into the area as we head into the weekend. The weekend forecast as of right now doesn’t look too bad with highs in the 40s both Saturday and Sunday with a decent amount of sunshine. Watching the models as they try to produce a possible storm for the Monday / Tuesday timeframe next week. At the moment, the storm pushes out to sea to our south, but with how winter has been so far…anything is possible.