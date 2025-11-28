Forecast Updated on Friday, November 28, 2025, at 4:10am by WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Black Friday: Partly to mostly sunny and windy. Highs: 38-43. Winds: NW 20-40+ mph. Wind chill values: 32-38.
Tonight: Mostly clear and breezy. Lows: 22-32. Winds: NW 10-20+ mph. Wind chill values: 16-26.
Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 40-46. Winds: NW-W 5-20+ mph.
Saturday Night: Becoming mostly cloudy with rain showers possible by morning. Lows: 29-36. Winds: W-S 5-15 mph.
Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy with the chance of some scattered showers by the afternoon and evening. Highs: 55-60. Winds: S 5-20+ mph.
Monday: Partly sunny. Highs: 46-52. Winds: E-SE 5-20+ mph.
The colder air will make the hunt for the best bargain early this morning a little tougher with temperatures in the 20s in the morning (much colder feeling with the wind) and highs only reaching the 30s and 40s (with colder wind chill values). We will see more and more sunshine across the area, but with the nature of the atmosphere some clouds will bubble up in the early afternoon hours. Just puffy cumulus clouds, nothing major to worry about later this afternoon.
Over the weekend, things remain dry with sunshine and a bit less wind. It will still be a chilly day on Saturday with highs in the 40s…we bounce back into the 50s by Sunday. Watching a weak clipper system that could bring the chance of a few showers across Delmarva for Sunday afternoon and Sunday evening. Watching an even more interesting setup for a possible storm that develops to our southwest and cuts across Delmarva for Tuesday into Wednesday timeframe. This storm is going to be a tricky one to nail the forecast down with many moving parts including some colder air in play. At the moment, the aim is to have some warm air surge ahead of the storm and make this mainly a rain storm on Delmarva…could be a different story just north of us along the I-95 corridor.