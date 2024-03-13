Forecast Updated on Wednesday, March 13, 2024, at 4:05am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Mostly sunny. Highs: 68-75. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.
Tonight: Clear. Lows: 42-50. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.
Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 70-78. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.
Thursday Night: Partly cloudy to mostly clear. Lows: 48-55. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.
Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of scattered showers by the evening hours. Highs: 70-78. Winds: SW 5-20+ mph.
Saturday: A few lingering showers possible to start the morning. A slow clearing the rest of the day will lead to some sunshine by the evening hours. Highs: 55-65. Winds: SE 5-20+ mph.
We stay dry for most of the workweek with temperatures continuing to climb up into the 60s and 70s today with lots of sunshine to continue the drying process. It will be even warmer with highs on Thursday into the mid and upper 70s. It’s been nice to have sunshine with the warmer weather but we start to add a little extra cloud cover late on Thursday into Thursday night ahead of our next weather maker which brings a rain chance for Friday evening and Friday night into early on Saturday. Still some questions on how much moisture gets pulled across Delmarva to give a good idea of how much rain could fall on Friday night. At the moment, it doesn’t look like it will amount to much…but even a tiny bit of moisture will be too much rain with how wet it has been.
Once the rain stops early on Saturday, we will be dry for later in the day on Saturday and into St. Patricks day with highs in the 60s over the weekend. Another blast of colder air will move across Delmarva on Sunday afternoon and evening and it could lead to a few more showers. The jury is still out on this though, but as of right now…keeping things dry.
Another ridge of high pressure takes control of the forecast for next week, but it will be back to March weather with temperatures in the 50s and morning temperatures in the 20s and 30s through the middle of the workweek.