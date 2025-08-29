DELMARVA FORECAST
Friday night: Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Saturday: Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
Labor Day: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
Tuesday: Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
Wednesday: Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
Thursday: Rain. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 84°F. Normal low: 65°F.
Labor Day weekend is here, and it's going to be a nice one on Delmarva this year with continued unusually cool and comfortable temperatures.
A dry cold front is crossing Delmarva this evening. It will bring some extra clouds to Delmarva overnight, but northwesterly winds will push overnight lows into the mid 50s.
As the front clears the peninsula Saturday, some clouds will linger around, making for a partly to mostly sunny day with highs in the mid to upper 70s.
Cool high pressure again situates itself over the northeastern part of the nation where despite mostly sunny skies, a persistent north to northeasterly breeze will keep temperatures in the mid to upper 70s - about 5 to 10 degrees cooler than normal for late August and early September.
Sunday and Labor Day will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 70s - perfect for outdoor celebrations, but you will want to keep a jacket or sweatshirt around if your outdoor activities will continue into the evenings as temperatures will cool quickly in the evenings. We're expecting overnight lows to fall into the low to mid 50s through at least Wednesday morning
Our next chance of rain looks to be sometime in the latter half of next week, probably late Wednesday into Thursday, coming in the form of a cold front and/or a coastal low. Our longer-range guidance agrees on rain chances, but not the mechanism for it. Watch this space for updates.
In the long range, temperatures are expected to average below normal, and precipitation near normal for September 5 - September 11.
In the Tropics: A tropical wave coming off the west coast of Africa has a low, 30 percent chance of development in the next seven days.
The Atlantic hurricane season ends on November 30.