DELMARVA FORECAST
Thursday night: Mostly clear. Lows in the low 50s.
Friday: Mostly sunny with a few showers late. Highs in the low to mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
Saturday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the evening through the overnight. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the morning. Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
Monday: Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 60s.
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Wednesday: Showers. Highs in the low 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 69°F. Normal low: 47°F.
It has been a beautiful day on Delmarva with lots of sunshine and comfortable temperatures. We've been quite a bit cooler at the coast, though.
Quiet weather continues through Thursday night with calm winds and mostly clear skies.
Friday will start off with lots of sunshine which will help temperatures warm into the low 70s, although we'll be quite a bit cooler at the coast. Clouds will increase in the afternoon as a weak disturbance crosses the Mid-Atlantic, bringing a low chance for some showers Friday night, but little to no appreciable rainfall is expected.
The weekend is looking a little unsettled as another disturbance crosses from the northwest, but it looks like its timing will pose only minor threats to outdoor activities.
Saturday will be mostly cloudy. The timing of rain looks to be late in the afternoon and evening, continuing into Sunday morning, so outdoor activities in the morning and into the early afternoon should be okay. Rain will continue into Sunday, before diminishing by midday. Watch this space for updates on rain timing; there's lots going on this weekend!
After a mostly cloudy but quiet Monday, a cold front will bring a round of appreciable rainfall late Tuesday and into Wednesday.
In the long range, temperatures are expected to average below normal, and precipitation above normal for April 30 - May 5.