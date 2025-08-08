DELMARVA FORECAST
Friday night: Partly to mostly clear. Lows in the low to mid 60s.
Saturday: Partly cloudy. Winds from the northeast at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the low 80s.
Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low to mid 80s.
Monday: Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
Wednesday: Increasing clouds. Highs near 90°F.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Chance of a shower or thunderstorm late. Highs around 90°F.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 86°F. Normal low: 67°F.
The weekend is almost here!
And things are looking up for outdoor activities this weekend.
High pressure is trying to push into the Mid-Atlantic from the northeast. We'll keep a mix of clouds and sun in the forecast for Saturday. A persistent northeast breeze will keep things breezy at the coast, along with continued high threats for rip currents.
As the high situates itself better over the Mid-Atlantic, I'm thinking we'll see more sun on Sunday, with continued comfortable high temperatures in the low to mid 80s.
As we look ahead to next week, the primary weather headline will be a return to more summer-like heat, with temperatures climbing to near 90°F on Tuesday, and possibly into the low 90s by Wednesday and Thursday.
Current thinking is that we'll stay dry Monday through Wednesday with partly to mostly sunny skies, although clouds will likely be on the increase Wednesday.
A few showers or rumbles of thunder are possible as we look ahead to next Thursday and Friday.
In the long range, temperatures are expected to average above normal, and precipitation near normal for August 15 - August 21.
In the Tropics: A coastal low off the coast of North Carolina continues to show diminishing chances of becoming a tropical system as it is expected to get swept up in a cold front this weekend.
A tropical wave in the central Atlantic has a medium, 40 percent chance of becoming an organized tropical system. At this time it is not a direct threat to North America, but will need to be monitored for a dangerous surf potential at the coast. Should it become our next named storm, its name would be "Erin."
The Atlantic hurricane season ends on November 30.