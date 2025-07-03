Forecast Updated on Thursday, July 3, 2025, at 4:05am by WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Partly to mostly sunny. A stray shower or storm is possible across northern Delmarva this evening, but most folks will be dry. Highs: 87-92. Winds: SW-NW 5-15 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows: 63-70. Winds: NW 5-10 mph.
4th of July: Mostly sunny. Highs: 83-89. Winds: N 5-15 mph.
Friday Night: Mostly clear for all the fireworks displays. Lows: 57-68. Winds: NE 5-10 mph.
Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 84-90. Winds: NE 5-10 mph.
Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 86-92. Winds: S 5-15 mph.
Still a bit soupy out the door this morning, but that is because we await the second and more reinforcing shot of cooler air that comes in this evening. A few extra clouds will be around during the day as a moisture starved front swings across the region. Even with this front lacking the moisture, as it interacts with the warmer air ahead of it…we can’t completely rule out a stray storm across northern Delmarva later this evening. It is not a big chance, but it is there for later today. Otherwise, we will see lots of sunshine with highs in the 80s and 90s once again. As the front clears tonight, we will notice the drop in humidity by the time we wake up on Friday morning.
It leads to a great looking 4th of July with sunshine and temperatures in the 80s for highs with morning temperatures on Friday and Saturday morning in the 60s...maybe even the 50s in our coolest communities for Saturday morning. The holiday weekend forecast looks great with sunshine and more humidity by Sunday with highs approaching 90 degrees. Another front brings the chance of a couple showers and storms by Tuesday and Wednesday of next week.