Forecast Updated on Thursday, July 6, 2023, at 4:00am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak
Today: Mostly sunny with a chance of a pop-up shower or storm. Most folks will be dry today. Highs: 86-93. Winds: S 5-15 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear with some places dealing with fog in the morning. Lows: 70-76. Winds: SE 5-10 mph.
Friday: Mostly sunny with the chance of PM showers / storms. Highs: 86-93. Winds: SE 5-15 mph.
Friday Night: A chance of a shower or storm early. Otherwise, it will be mostly clear with some fog possible by dawn. Lows: 69-74. Winds: SE 5-10 mph.
Saturday: Mostly sunny with the chance of a pop-up shower or storm. Most folks will be dry. Highs: 85-91. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.
Sunday: Mostly sunny with scattered showers / storms possible in the late afternoon and evening hours. Highs: 85-91. Winds: SW 5-20 mph.
This summer pattern continues across Delmarva where we will see the possibility of pop-up showers and storms later this afternoon and this evening. The focus has been on the Mid-Shore on our high-resolution models as being the place to watch for thunderstorm development this afternoon and this evening. Again, with these typical storms…heavy rain and lots of lightning would be the biggest thing to watch for later today. Highs today will reach again into the 80s with some low 90s possible.
A little wave of energy on Friday will produce a better chance of some scattered showers and storms. The storms will start as pop-up storms in the afternoon before a line of storms reaches the Peninsula late in the day. The question is how much of the daytime heating will remain as the front gets here with the storms. If we stabilize the atmosphere with the sun setting, the storms will be allowed to fizzle out as they get here.
The weekend forecast will also hold this chance of a few showers and storms. Saturday’s chance for showers and storms will be a pop-up chance and most of our Saturday will be dry. Sunday brings a more organized chance of showers and storms with the pattern breaking front brings more storms for Monday.
We dry out and bake the peninsula by the middle of next week as the Bermuda High continues to control our forecast with highs back into the mid 90s by Wednesday and Thursday.