DELMARVA FORECAST
Sunday: Sunny. Highs around 50°F.
Sunday night: Clear, with frost likely after midnight. Light winds. Lows in the upper 20s.
Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs around 50°F.
Tuesday: Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the low to mid 40s.
Wednesday: Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
Friday: Partly cloudy and mild. A few showers possible late. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
Saturday: A few showers early. Partly cloudy. Warm. Highs in the mid 60s.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 46°F. Normal low: 28°F.
We've had clear skies and light winds overnight that have allowed temperatures to fall into the upper 20s and low 30s. There will be some frost on your windshields this morning if you park your cars out overnight!
Frost won't stick around, though! High pressure has settled in over the Mid-Atlantic, which will mean a very nice Sunday on Delmarva. Expect sunny skies and seasonably mild afternoon highs that will reach about 50 degrees.
Confidence continues to grow that a storm system that will develop over the Deep South will pass harmlessly to our south for the start of the upcoming work week. All we'll notice on Delmarva will be some increased clouds on Monday and Tuesday. Winds will become a little gusty on Tuesday from the northeast, which will set us up for a seasonably cool day.
High pressure returns for Wednesday with lots of sunshine and increasingly mild temperatures mid-week through Friday. Friday's afternoon highs will reach the mid to upper 50s.
Longer range guidance is suggesting our next chance for rain will be around late Friday into Saturday as a cold front swings over Delmarva. Longer range guidance is suggesting that there won't be all that much humidity over Delmarva, and in fact the precipitation could fizzle out as the front crosses the Appalachian Range. The takeaway for now is that it will be unseasonably warm, with just a low chance for a few showers late in the week.
The long-term 8-14 day outlook has temperatures averaging above normal and precipitation near normal for February 11 - February 17.