Forecast updated on Thursday, August 3, 2023, at 4:05 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS-CBM).
SYNOPSIS: A weak cool front is approaching the area and some light showers will move across Delmarva tonight and on Friday. Dry weather is expected for the weekend with near normal temperatures for early August.
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Mainly cloudy with scattered showers about. Rainfall under 0.2 inches. Low 67° Wind: S 3-6 mph.
Friday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers PM. High 79-80° inland and 78° on the beaches. A PM sea breeze will drop coastal temps. to 76° later in the day. Rain chances 40%. Wind: S 6-15 mph.
Friday Night: Mostly cloudy. A few passing showers. Low 68° Wind: S 3-7 mph.
Saturday: Mostly cloudy early then partly sunny and warmer PM. High 86° inland and 77° on the beaches. A PM sea breeze will drop coastal temps. to 76° later in the day. Rain chances 20%. Wind: NE 3-8 mph.
Forecast Discussion:
Skies will turn mostly cloudy tonight, and it will not be as cool. A weak cool front is approaching and we will have some showers in the area. There will be some wildfire smoke in the area but it will likely stay above the surface and not seriously impact air quality. Look for lows near 67 degrees by daybreak. Winds will be light from the south.
Look for mostly cloudy skies Friday, as an upper level low approaches and it will bring some showers and perhaps some passing thundershowers to the area later in the day and evening. Look for afternoon temps. near 81 degrees. Winds will be from the south at 7-16 mph. A coastal sea breeze will cool the beaches back to the mid 70's in the afternoon hours.
Saturday will start with clouds but we will clear some during the day. Winds will turn to the NE behind a weak cool front with afternoon temperatures warming in to the mid 80's with higher humidity. A coastal sea breeze will keep the beaches in the mid 70's.
In the long range: Sunday will be a little warmer and more humid with temps. in the mid 80's. It will be more humid with a light wind. Warm and humid weather will arrive by Monday and Tuesday with temps. in the upper 80's. There will be some spotty thunderstorms around Monday evening. Wednesday through Friday looks very warm and muggy with PM temps. near 88-90°. Lows will stay near 70-72.
The average low for early August July is 68°, with a high temp. of 87°.