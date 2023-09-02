DELMARVA FORECAST
Saturday: Sunny and pleasant. Highs in the low to mid 80s; mid 70s at the beaches.
Saturday night: Mostly clear. Lows in the low 60s.
Sunday: Sunny and becoming hot. Highs around 90°F.
Labor Day: Mostly sunny and hot. Highs in the mid 90s.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny and hot. Highs in the mid 90s.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny and continued unseasonably warm. Highs in the low to mid 90s.
Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 90s.
Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs around 90°F.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal High: 83°F Normal Low: 64°F
Welcome to the weekend, and for what is, to many, the unofficial end of the summer season!
While many may be lamenting the end of the summer season, we still have plenty of summer-like conditions in the forecast!
A broad ridge of high pressure is parking itself over the eastern United States, and it won't be going anywhere soon.
Saturday will be a very pleasant day. Skies will be sunny and dewpoints will be low, in the 50s. Winds will also be light. High temperatures will rise into the comfortable low to mid 80s across Delmarva, except at the beaches where the highs will be kept in the mid 70s.
As the high remains over us, with mostly sunny skies dominating the forecast over the coming week, unseasonably hot conditions will develop.
By Sunday, temperatures will climb to near 90 degrees, and Labor Day through Wednesday, expect afternoon temperatures in the mid 90s, some of the hottest weather we've seen this year. With low soil moisture, the only limiting factors in our high temperatures will be the ever decreasing sun altitude (you have probably noticed the shadows getting longer in the afternoon!) and increasing dew points (higher humidity can often limit high temperatures).
Then by late week, temperatures will be a little lower, but still reaching the low 90s through Friday.
Little to no rain is in the forecast, save for a chance of a brief shower or two Wednesday evening.
Be careful to stay hydrated this Labor Day weekend through next week with the dry, hot weather.
In the tropics, Tropical Storm "Gert" has re-formed in the central Atlantic and is not a threat to land.
Remants of "Idalia" and "Jose" are also in the central Atlantic and are not direct threats to land, although "Idalia" could bring some gusty showers to Bermuda.
Tropical Depression "Twelve" is located a few hundred miles northwest of the Cape Verde Islands and is expected to briefly strengthen into a Tropical Storm before dissipating. It's name would be "Katia".
A tropical wave off the West Coast of Africa has a high, 70 percent chance of becoming an organized tropical system. It is not an immediate threat to land, but we'll need to monitor its development as its forecast track takes it close to the Caribbean late in the upcoming week.
In the long-range forecast, temperatures will be above normal, and precipitation will be above normal for the period September 9-September 15.