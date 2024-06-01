DELMARVA FORECAST
Saturday: Mostly sunny. Light winds from the west. Highs in the low 80s, with upper 70s at the coast.
Saturday night: Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
Sunday: Mostly clear early, then increasing clouds. A chance of a stray shower or thunderstorm late. Highs in the low 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
Monday: Partly cloudy and warm. A chance of a pop-up afternoon shower or thunderstorm. Highs in the low 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Tuesday: Partly cloudy and warm. A chance of a stray afternoon shower or thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
Wednesday: Partly cloudy with a chance of an afternoon or evening shower. Highs in the low 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
Thursday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the low to mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Friday: Lingering showers and thunderstorms, then clearing. Highs in the low 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 78°F. Normal low: 58°F.
Welcome to the weekend and the month of June!
High pressure has settled into the Mid-Atlantic, which means some fantastic weather to start the weekend!
Skies will be mainly sunny Saturday with a light westerly wind. Temperatures will be warm, reaching the low to mid 80s inland, with upper 70s at the beaches and boardwalks.
The high pressure will slowly slide to the east Saturday night as winds shift to a more southerly direction. While temperatures won't really be any warmer on Sunday, we'll notice high clouds developing and thickening up through the day...we start off mostly sunny, but we'll end Sunday afternoon mostly cloudy.
Sunday through Wednesday will have partly to mostly sunny skies, and a weak upper pattern will support pop-up showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening, but these will be few and far inbetween, so most folks will be dry, and you should keep your outdoor plans.
Longer range guidance is suggesting a more potent low pressure system developing in the Upper Midwest late next week, which is likely to be our next weather-maker, with a series of cold fronts bringing more widespread showers and thunderstorms by Thursday and possibly into Friday. This is still nearly a week out, so watch this space for updates.
In the Tropics:
There are no areas of development at this time in the Atlantic Basin. The Atlantic hurricane season begins today, and ends on November 30.
The long-term 8-14 day outlook from the Climate Prediction Center has temperatures averaging below normal and precipitation above normal for June 8 - June 14.