DELMARVA FORECAST
Tuesday night: Clear skies. Lows in the mid 60s.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Light east winds. Highs in the mid 80s.
Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
Friday: Partly cloudy. A few showers late. Highs in the low 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
Saturday: Partly cloudy. Scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Sunday: Partly cloudy. Scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the low 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Monday: Partly cloudy. Highs around 90°F.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 88°F. Normal low: 69°F.
High pressure has settled into the Mid-Atlantic, which has been responsible for the sunny and comfortable conditions we've seen on Delmarva on Tuesday.
The high will remain in charge through Wednesday evening. We'll have clear skies and good sleeping weather again Tuesday night with lows in the mid 60s. On Wednesday, skies remain mostly sunny with highs in the mid 80s alongside comfortable humidity levels. With a light easterly wind, locations along Coastal Highway will likely be kept in the low 80s, and if winds stay lighter in any one neighborhood, some upper 80s are possible in interior portions of the peninsula.
Highs will reach near 90°F by Thursday, and by Friday and Saturday, we could see some areas pushing the mid 90s for highs, with heat indices over 100°F. As a frontal boundary sets up over the Mid-Atlantic, expect a return of daily thunderstorm chances starting late Friday through early next week.
In the long range, temperatures are expected to average above normal, and precipitation near normal for July 29 - August 4.
In the Tropics: There are no areas of development interest at this time.
The Atlantic hurricane season ends on November 30.