DELMARVA FORECAST
Tuesday night: Mostly clear and cool. Light and variable winds. Lows in the mid 50s.
Wednesday: Partly cloudy. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the upper 70s.
Thursday: A mix of clouds and sun. Showers possible late. Highs in the low 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Friday: Partly cloudy with showers early. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Saturday: Partly cloudy with a few afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Sunday: Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
Monday: Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 83°F. Normal low: 64°F.
With high pressure to our north, and a trough of low pressure to our south, we've kept up our northeasterly winds Tuesday, which have relaxed a little bit as the pressure gradient has loosened up a little bit.
Skies are expected to go mostly clear Tuesday night, which when coupled with light winds and relatively low humidity mean cool overnight temperatures in the mid 50s. With a little more humidity from today's northeasterly winds, isolated areas of patchy fog are possible by sunrise Wednesday.
Wednesday will be a quiet day with light and variable winds, with partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will stay on the cool side, in the upper 70s.
Thursday, as the high to our north moves east and a cold front approaches from the northwest, winds will shift to a southerly direction and could get a little breezy at times, especially over the bays. The front will approach Thursday evening, and bring shower chances to Delmarva. The rain will mainly fall over the northern half of the peninsula, mainly north of a Cambridge-Milford line. Not much rain is expected, but a few hundredths to a few tenths of an inch are possible. For folks elsewhere on Delmarva, the most remarkable thing will be a return to highs in the 80s, kicking off a brief warm up.
Showers could linger into Friday morning before a tapering off by afternoon under partly cloudy skies. Highs will be above normal for the first time in a while, reaching the mid 80s.
We'll have highs in the mid to upper 80s Saturday before a second cold front brings shower and thunderstorm chances Saturday afternoon into early Sunday.
In the long range, temperatures are expected to average below normal, and precipitation near normal for September 9 - September 15.
In the Tropics: A tropical wave southwest of the Cape Verde islands has a high, 70 percent, chance of development in the next seven days. It is not a threat to the U.S. East Coast at this time, but we'll need to watch it later this week. Should it become our next named Atlantic storm, it's name would be "Gabrielle".
The Atlantic hurricane season ends on November 30.