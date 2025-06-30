Forecast Updated on Monday, June 30, 2025, at 4:15am by WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Partly to mostly sunny with the chance of a couple showers / storms. Highs: 86-94. Winds: S 5-20+ mph.
Tonight: A stray shower or storm possible, otherwise it's partly cloudy. Lows: 72-78. Winds: SW 5-20+ mph.
Tuesday: Partly to mostly sunny with scattered showers and storms. Highs: 87-95. Winds: SW 15-30+ mph.
Tuesday Night: Showers and storms early. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy. Lows: 70-75. Winds: SW-W 10-20+ mph.
Wednesday: A few lingering showers early are possible, otherwise we clear things out throughout the day. Highs: 84-88. Winds: W-NW 15-30+ mph.
Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 85-90. Winds: W 5-15 mph.
We had a few showers and storms roll across Delmarva overnight and we will keep the chance of a few showers and storms in our forecast into Monday afternoon. A lot like Sunday, the storm chance is going to be just a few pop-up storms. Any storms that do form could produce some strong, gusty winds…lots of lightning…and very heavy rain. Otherwise, it will be partly to mostly sunny with highs in the 80s and 90s and a heat index approaching 100 degrees.
A better chance of widespread showers and storms enters the forecast on Tuesday as a pretty good cold front arrives into the region. These thunderstorms will be packing a punch with gusty winds, very heavy rain, and lots of lightning. Timing of the line of storms looks to be later in the evening hours (~6pm until 11pm). Ahead of the front, it will be a windy and very warm day with highs back into the 80s and 90s again.
We may start Wednesday with a few lingering showers if the front lingers as a couple of models are trying to hint at this morning. It will gradually dry out with more and more sunshine by Wednesday afternoon and the humidity will start to fall. It leads to a great looking 4th of July with sunshine and temperatures in the 80s for highs with morning temperatures on Friday and Saturday morning in the 60s...maybe even the 50s in our coolest communities for Saturday morning.
The holiday weekend forecast looks great with sunshine and more humidity by Sunday with highs approaching 90 degrees. Another front brings the chance of a couple showers and storms by Tuesday and Wednesday of next week.