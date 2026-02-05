Stay up to date on the approaching winter storm with radar and hourly forecasts in the WBOC weather app, available for Apple and Android.
DELMARVA FORECAST
Thursday night: Partly cloudy. Light north breeze. Lows in the mid to upper teens.
Friday: Increasing clouds with snow showers by evening. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
Friday night: Light snow. Accumulations less than one inch. Lows in the mid teens. Chance of snow 50 percent.
Saturday: Light snow showers early, then clearing. Cold and windy. Highs in the low 20s. Winds from the northwest at 25 to 35 mph, gusts to 55 mph possible. Wind chills near 0°F.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, cold, and windy. Highs in the low 20s. Wind chills in the single digits.
Monday: A few snow showers early, then partly cloudy. Little to no accumulation expected. Highs in the low 30s. Chance of snow 20 percent.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny and milder. Highs in the low 40s.
Wednesday: Partly cloudy with rain chances late. Highs in the upper 40s.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 47°F. Normal low: 28°F.
High pressure will make for a quiet end to the work week before a tempest of strong winds and bitterly cold temperatures this weekend.
Thursday night will be mostly clear early, with a weak trough bringing some more clouds after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper teens could creep up a few degrees by sunrise Friday because of the clouds.
There's not much to talk about Friday, save for continued unseasonably chilly temperatures. Mostly sunny skies early become mostly cloudy in the afternoon ahead of a clipper system.
In northwest flow, that clipper system will approach late on Friday and bring a chance of light snow showers early Saturday. Accumulations should not amount to much, if anything.
More notable will be bitter cold and windy conditions. High Wind Watches have been issued for winds that could gust to 55 mph. Extreme Cold Watches have been issued for wind chills that could go as low as -10°F. Temperatures will only reach the low 20s, and daytime wind chills will likely be in the single digits and low teens. Gale and storm conditions are also expected on the waters around Delmarva this weekend.
Another clipper system will cross the region late Sunday, bringing another chance for light snow showers. But again, little to no accumulation is expected.
In better news, milder temperatures are expected to return by the middle of next week. There will be a chance for rain late Wednesday into next Thursday.
In the long range, temperatures are expected to average above normal, and precipitation above normal for February 12 - February 18.