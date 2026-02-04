Stay up to date on the approaching winter storm with radar and hourly forecasts in the WBOC weather app, available for Apple and Android.
DELMARVA FORECAST
Wednesday night: Cloudy skies becoming partly cloudy late. Snow flurries possible on the Eastern Shore of Virginia. Lows in the low 20s.
Thursday: Mostly sunny. Cooler and breezy. Highs in the mid 30s.
Friday: Increasing clouds with a rain or snow shower late. Little to no accumulation expected. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
Saturday: Partly cloudy. Windy and cold. Highs in the mid 20s.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, then increasing clouds with a chance of snow showers late. Windy and cold. Highs in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 20 percent.
Monday: A few snow showers early, then partly cloudy. Little to no accumulation expected. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 20 percent.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny and milder. Highs in the low to mid 30s.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 46°F. Normal low: 28°F.
After some light snow showers early Wednesday morning, we saw a period of sun before clouds started to thicken up again in the afternoon.
Areas of light snow are expected to pass to the south of Delmarva Wednesday night. However, I don't want to rule out some flurries over parts of the Eastern Shore of Virginia. No travel troubles are expected, though.
High pressure briefly builds in on Thursday, along with a return of unseasonable cold and a gusty northwest breeze.
In that northwest flow, a clipper system will approach late on Friday and bring a chance of light snow showers early Saturday. Accumulations should not amount to much, if anything. More notable will be bitter cold and windy conditions; Cold Weather Advisories are likely to make a return for at least a day or two. Temperatures will only reach the mid 20s, and wind chills will likely be in the single digits and low teens. Gale conditions are also expected on the waters around Delmarva this weekend.
Another clipper system will cross the region late Sunday, bringing another chance for light snow showers. But again, little to no accumulation is expected.
In better news, milder temperatures are expected to return by the middle of next week.
In the long range, temperatures are expected to average above normal, and precipitation near normal for February 11 - February 17.