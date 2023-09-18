Forecast Updated on Monday, September 18, 2023, at 3:30am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak
Today: Lingering showers possible to start the day. Otherwise, turning partly cloudy and breezy this afternoon. Highs: 73-78. Winds: NW 15-25+ mph.
Tonight: Turning mostly clear and breezy. Lows: 55-64. Winds: NW 10-20+ mph.
Tuesday: Sunny and breezy early in the day. Highs: 75-82. Winds: NW 10-20+ mph.
Tuesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: 52-62. Winds: NW 5-15 mph.
Wednesday: Sunny. Highs: 75-82. Winds: N 5-10 mph.
Thursday: Sunny. Highs: 75-82. Winds: NE 5-10 mph.
The rain that arrived across Delmarva in the evening hours and continued into the overnight last night will linger into the start of the day today. So, umbrellas and rain jackets are a good idea in the start of the day before things start to turn better through the afternoon into the evening hours. It will be a windy couple of days as some dry and cooler air begins to push through the area. We could see some wind gusts this afternoon and into the evening hours as high as 25-30+ mph. High temperatures should reach the mid 70s today with the wind pulling in that dry air…setting up our first morning where overnight temperatures fall back into the 50s by tomorrow morning.
High pressure moves into the area and takes control of the forecast over the course of the next few days. It will still be breezy on Tuesday with temperatures holding in the 70s with some wind gusts as high as 20-30 mph possible during the day. The wind settles on Tuesday night and will allow temperatures to fall well into the 50s by Wednesday morning with our coolest communities having the possibility of 40s on thermometers. We stay in the 70s to near 80 degrees on Wednesday and Thursday.
On Friday, the humidity will start to go up a bit on Friday as temperatures hold into the 70s and low 80s with a storm forming off the coast of the Carolina’s that we will need to pay attention to heading into the weekend. Depending on if this low takes some tropical characteristics before it pushes inland on Friday evening will determine how wet things could be into the weekend. At the moment, the weekend forecast does not look the greatest with rain chances for Saturday into Sunday and Saturday could be a very wet day with on and off rain and heavy at times. Something to pay attention to as we continue to fine tune the forecast for the weekend.