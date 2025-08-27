Forecast Updated on Wednesday, August 27, 2025, at 3:40am by WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Sunny. Highs: 75-80. Winds: NW 5-10 mph.
Tonight: Clear. Lows: 48-65. Winds: NW-W 5-10 mph.
Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny with a stray pop-up shower or storm possible. Most folks will be dry. Highs: 78-83. Winds: W-SW 5-15 mph.
Thursday Night: Partly cloudy to mostly clear. Lows: 60-68. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.
Friday: Partly to mostly sunny with the chance of a stray shower or storm late in the day. Highs: 78-84. Winds: S-SW 5-20+ mph.
Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 74-79. Winds: NW 5-15 mph.
The Canadian high will be right overhead today with temperatures in the mid 70s for highs and morning temperatures on Thursday well into the 50s with our coolest communities probably seeing our first 40 degree readings since April or early May. We will see ample sunshine with such low humidity…a real treat in late August on Delmarva...has that feel that we should be having the kids going back to school this week (which some are).
The refreshing air will stick around for Thursday with many in the 70s for highs. There are hints that we could see a few extra clouds and maybe even a stray pop-up shower or storm possible Thursday afternoon. It’s not a big threat, but enough that we can’t not mention it. Things will shift a bit more on Friday as a weak little front arrives with the chance of a couple stray showers or a storm possible in the late afternoon or evening hours. This chance is a little better then Thursday’s chance, but still many of us should be dry as the front clears by the overnight hours.
The weekend forecast looks quiet with sunshine and comfortable temperatures holding with highs in the 70s and morning temperatures in the 50s. Labor Day Monday looks great and a touch warmer with highs in the 70s and low 80s. We will be watching for a storm to form off the coast of the Carolinas by the end of the long weekend that could bring some rain chances into the area for the middle of the short school and workweek.