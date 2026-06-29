Forecast Updated on Monday, June 29, 2026, at 4:20am by WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Mostly sunny. Highs: 75-85. Winds: NE 5-20+ mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows: 60-70. Winds: NE-N 5-15 mph.
Tuesday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 87-92 (70-75 Beach). Winds: N-NE 5-20+ mph.
Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy to mostly clear. Lows: 65-72. Winds: NE-SE 5-15 mph.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 92-98 (75-82 Beach). Winds: SE-S 5-15 mph.
Thursday: Mostly sunny and very hot. Highs: 96-102 (80-90 Beach). Winds: S-SW 5-15 mph.
The sexy term is the “Heat Dome” will establish across the eastern third of the US over the coming days and will build to us having the hottest day of the year across Delmarva by later this week and into the start of the long holiday weekend.
Let’s start with a refresher for the atmosphere today with temperatures only into the 70s and 80s this afternoon and a little bit of a breather from the humidity this afternoon. This will be a treat compared to what is on tap for us. If you need to do yardwork around the house before the 4th gets here, either today or Tuesday are going to be the days to do it.
Tuesday, as I mentioned, will still be tolerable with highs in the 80s and some 90s and still the humidity will not have skyrocketed yet. This will happen overnight Tuesday into Wednesday when temperatures start their rocket to the top. Wednesday will come with highs in the mid and upper 90s with some of us to near 100 degrees. The Heat Index on Wednesday will top 105-110 in areas. The ridge of high pressure will park itself right over Delmarva on Wednesday night to set up the hottest days of the year.
Thursday will see temperatures for most into the 90s and 100s with heat index values approaching 115 in some places. Friday will be the hottest day of the year. Barring a subtle wind shift between now and Friday, we are projecting most of us into the low to mid 1000 (101-108) for an air temperature with heat index values approaching 120 in some areas. Even at the beach, we are expecting temperatures to climb into the 90s…if not reach 100 in our northern beach towns (Lewes, Rehoboth, Dewey).
The 4th of July is still looking very hot with highs into the 90s and 100s across Delmarva. Mother Nature may finally have enough juice with her to fire up some of her own fireworks by Saturday as a cold front will be slowly approaching from the west and could trigger off a few showers and storms. More chances for showers and storms will be around by Sunday and Monday and will break this monster ridge down finally to bring a little relief for the middle of next week.