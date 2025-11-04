Forecast Updated on Tuesday, November 4, 2025, at 4:10am by WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Partly to mostly sunny and windy early in the day. Highs: 57-62. Winds: NW 10-30+ mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows: 34-43. Winds: W-SW 5-10 mph.
Wednesday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 65-70. Winds: SW 5-20+ mph.
Wednesday Night: Turning partly to mostly cloudy. A stray shower is possible, but most stay dry. Lows: 42-50. Winds: SW-NW 5-20+ mph.
Thursday: Sunny, but cooler compared to Wednesday. Highs: 58-63. Winds: W-NW 10-20+ mph.
Friday: Turning partly cloudy by the afternoon and breezy. Highs: 62-67. Winds: W-SW 10-25+ mph.
High pressure is in control of the weather today with sunshine and temperatures in the 50s to around 60 degrees for highs. The wind is the biggest thing you will notice today as it will be a little breezy at times with some gusts to 25-30+ mph early this afternoon. A weak warm from sneaks across Delmarva tonight with some extra clouds in the early evening hours leading to a warmer Wednesday with highs in the upper 60s. The wind will flip around out of the south and southwest for Wednesday and we could see another day where gusts over 25-30+ mph are possible in the early afternoon hours.
A clipper system will pass to our north Wednesday night into Thursday that will bring some extra clouds and even a stray shower is possible overnight with a blast of some cooler air for Thursday and Friday with highs in the 50s and 60s.
Another clipper system swings across Delmarva to start the weekend with the chance of a few light showers Friday night and very early on Saturday morning. It looks like most of this wet weather falls as the majority of us sleep, but we may wake up to a dreary start to Saturday. By Saturday afternoon, the sun should come out with highs climbing up into the 60s to around 70 degrees. Sunday will be the wetter of the two weekend days. A second piece of energy gets sent at us from Canada and brings us rain chances for most of Sunday afternoon into Sunday night.
As this storm departs, the biggest shot of Arctic air of the season so far makes a dive for the region bringing temperatures well below average for early next week and we may see our first 20s of the fall for morning temperatures on Tuesday and Wednesday morning.