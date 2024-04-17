Forecast Updated on Wednesday, April 17, 2024, at 4:00am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of showers by the afternoon and evening hours. Highs: 67-74. Winds: SE 5-20+ mph.
Tonight: A few lingering showers possible early in the night. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy. Lows: 51-58. Winds: S-N 5-15 mph.
Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 67-74. Winds: N 5-15 mph.
Thursday Night: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. Lows: 45-51. Winds: NW-W 5-10 mph.
Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy. I can’t rule out a stray shower or two, but most of us will be dry. Highs: 64-71. Winds: S-SE 5-15 mph.
Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy to start the day with more sunshine by the afternoon hours. Highs: 63-69. Winds: NW 5-20+ mph.
The warm front is starting to move north this morning and will bring us some extra clouds overspreading the area over the course of the next couple of hours. It will lead to a chance of some scattered showers by the afternoon and evening hours. It really won’t amount to a lot of rain, but enough showers to wash the pollen out of the air for those who do get blessed with the rain! Temperatures will only climb into the 60s and 70s with the showers. A few showers will linger into the start of Wednesday night before things start to dry out heading into Thursday morning.
Thursday looks to be an okay day with a mix of clouds and sun with temperatures into the 70s. The cold front that looked a little more aggressive a few days ago continues to be lacking moisture as it arrives on Friday into Saturday and will just overspread some extra clouds and maybe a stray shower here or there on Friday evening and Friday night.
The weekend forecast, at the moment, looks to be a quiet weekend with partly to mostly cloudy conditions on Saturday with highs in 60s with even cooler weather possible on Sunday where a few folks may not even see 60 degrees even with lots of sunshine. An area of low pressure will be passing by to our south on Sunday into Monday that will overspread some more extra clouds and keep us cooler with that wind in off the Atlantic. Once that moves on…things will improve a bit with more sunshine as high pressure takes control of the forecast with temperatures near where we should be for this time of year.