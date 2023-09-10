DELMARVA FORECAST
Sunday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Severe storms are not likely, but gusty downpours and frequent lightning are likely. Highs in the low to mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Sunday night: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Monday: Partly cloudy with a few pop-up thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny with a pop-up thunderstorm possible in the late afternoon and evening. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
Wednesday: Scattered thunderstorms. Highs around 80°F. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Thursday: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Highs in the upper 70s.
Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 81°F. Normal low: 62°F.
The heat wave is over, and we're facing unsettled weather over the next 24 to 48 hours.
A weak boundary has stalled out over the Mid-Atlantic region, and with a generally southerly flow, it will be the focal point for the development of scattered showers and thunderstorms for Sunday.
Sunday won't be a complete washout, however we are expecting more widespread coverage of showers and thunderstorms than on Saturday. Dynamics are not great for the development of severe thunderstorms, but gusty downpours, and especially frequent lightning, will be the main threat in any storms that develop.
Scattered showers and thunder are likely to continue into Sunday night.
The boundary will start to break down on Monday, so we're expecting less coverage of storms, with most folks staying dry under partly cloudy skies, but again, gusty downpours and lightning will be possible in any of the few storms that do develop.
A low pressure system will deepen over the Great Lakes by mid-week, and a cold front will swing through the region. Ahead of the front, a few isolated storms could be triggered late on Tuesday, but more widespread showers and thunderstorms are likely on Wednesday. As of now, the severe weather threat is low with again gusty downpours and frequent lightning the main threats.
High pressure will build into the region late in the week, bringing with it sunshine and comfortably cool temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. Rip currents at the beaches could become dangerous with the passage of Hurricane "Lee".
Speaking of the Tropics...
Hurricane "Lee" continues to struggle to strengthen in a region of moderate shear, however the storm is holding its own and maintaining Category 2 power. Shear conditions are expected to become more favorable for development as the storm slowly moves to the WNW, where it will strengthen again into a major hurricane.
Forecast guidance is still suggesting that the storm will make a northerly turn, and will not cause any direct effects on the East Coast of the United States, however Maine and the Canadian Maritimes could possibly see direct effects late this week.
On Delmarva, we're expecting dangerous rip currents to return by mid-late week caused by high surf from the storms. Winds could also become a little gusty late week, but again, as of now direct effects are not anticipated on Delmarva.
Elsewhere in the tropics, Tropical Storm "Margot" is expected to strengthen into a hurricane, but is not expected to be a threat to land.
In the deep tropics, a tropical wave near the Cape Verde Islands has a low 30 percent chance of development, and a wave coming off the coast of Guinea-Bissau in west Africa has a low, 30 percent chance of development. Neither wave is an immediate threat to land, but will be monitored as we navigate our way through the peak of the Atlantic hurricane season.
The climatological peak of the Atlantic hurricane season is today, September 10.
The long-term 8-14 day outlook has temperatures averaging slightly above normal and precipitation near normal for September 17-September 23.