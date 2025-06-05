DELMARVA FORECAST
Thursday night: Mostly cloudy with a stray shower south. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
Friday: Partly cloudy with a chance for of a stray shower. Highs in the low 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
Saturday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the low 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy. A few showers possible. Highs in the low 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Tuesday: Scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the low to mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Wednesday: Partly cloudy. Highs in the low to mid 80s.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 79°F. Normal low: 59°F.
High pressure has begun sliding out to sea as an area of low pressure slides up the coast.
After starting off the day with some sunshine, and reaching our high temperatures at about 11 a.m., clouds have begun to overspread Delmarva from south to north, which has arrested the increase in temperatures.
The clouds are ahead of a low pressure system that is sliding up the East Coast. As the low approaches, there is a low chance for a stray shower Thursday night, but no widespread rain is expected.
On Friday, a cold front will approach from the west, but be very slow in its progress. The low from the south will then start to turn out to sea. Over Delmarva, we'll have partly cloudy skies, with a low chance for a stray shower, but again, no widespread rain is expected.
By Saturday, the cold front will start to make more forward progress toward Delmarva, increasing our chances for scattered showers and thunderstorms. The day won't be a washout, but any thunderstorms that do develop could have some gusty downpours.
The front sags to our south Saturday night, but now looks to return as a warm front on Sunday, increasing rain chances for the second half of the weekend. Again, I'm not expecting Sunday to be a washout, but scattered showers and thunder will be possible.
Looking to next week, the pattern remains unsettled as a persistent west-east flow brings a series of cold fronts and disturbances across Delmarva through Wednesday. Precipitation, though, will be mostly of the scattered variety and no single day is expected to be a washout at this time.
In the long range, temperatures are expected to average above normal, and precipitation near normal for June 12 - June 18.
In the Tropics: There are no areas of interest at this time.
The Atlantic hurricane season ends on November 30.