Forecast Updated on Wednesday, March 5, 2025, at 3:50am by WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Partly cloudy and windy ahead of scattered showers and thunderstorms possible in the afternoon and evening hours. Some of these storms will pack a punch with strong and gusty winds, small hail possible, and even an isolated tornado can’t be ruled out. Highs: 64-70. Winds: SW 25-50+ mph.
Tonight: Lingering showers early. Turning partly cloudy by morning and windy. Lows: 40-46. Winds: S-NW 20-45+ mph.
Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny and windy. Highs: 52-58. Winds: NW 15-35+ mph.
Thursday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: 28-36. Winds: W 5-20+ mph.
Friday: Partly to mostly sunny and breezy. Highs: 47-53. Winds: W 10-25+ mph.
Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy with the chance of a couple stray showers possible. Most of the region will remain dry on Saturday. Highs: 49-55. Winds: W 10-20+ mph.
We are waking up with temperatures already in the 50s and some low 60s across Delmarva as the warmer air and even a bit of humidity has sneaked onto the Peninsula already. The wind is up already as well and these strong gusty winds will continue throughout the day with gusts over 50+ mph possible ahead of the cold front. It allows our temperatures to climb again into the 60s with a few of us to near 70 degrees. This will lead to a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon and evening and these storms will mean business. We could have storms that have strong, gusty winds…the possibility of small hail, lots of lightning, and even an isolated tornado can’t be completely ruled out in this first severe weather threat of the year. These storms will also bring a lot of rain where we could pick up on 0.50 - 1.00+” of rain. The timing of the storms looks to be between 2-6pm this evening with lingering showers continuing into the first part of the overnight before the wind flips for Thursday.
It will still be very windy on Thursday…just not as windy as today where we could see some gusts to 35-40+ mph in the first part of the day. This wind will help cool things down for a couple of days on Thursday and Friday, but it only pushes us back to average for this time of year with highs into the 50s. Saturday will bring another weak boundary with some extra clouds and a wind shift for Sunday with highs in the 40s to near 50 degrees. Also, remember that we spring forward our clocks over the weekend and we lose an hour of sleep…but, our evenings will have more light to them. The spring forward leads to warmer temperatures with highs back into the 60s and 70s by the middle of next week.