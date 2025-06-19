Forecast Updated on Thursday, June 19, 2025, at 4:10am by WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Partly to mostly sunny with evening showers and storms likely. Some of these storms will pack a punch. Highs: 88-95. Winds: SW 10-25+ mph.
Tonight: Lingering showers and storms to start the evening before things clear out overnight. Lows: 65-75. Winds: SW-NW 5-20+ mph.
Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 82-88. Winds: NW-W 5-15 mph.
Friday Night: Clear. Lows: 62-72. Winds: W 5-10 mph.
Saturday: Sunny. Highs: 84-90. Winds: W 5-15 mph.
Sunday: Sunny. Highs: 90-98. Winds: W 5-15 mph.
Starting with a very humid start out the door with temperatures this morning in the 70s and 80s at the writing of this post. We will see a good amount of sunshine that will have our temperatures ahead of the front soar into the 90s once again for this afternoon. We will have better chances for a few showers and storms through the afternoon and evening as a cold front will be pushing across the region. Some of those storms could pack a punch with some strong, gusty winds, very heavy rain, lightning, and even some small hail will be possible. Be weather aware starting around the 3-4pm hour and will continue across Delmarva until about 8-9pm this evening. Overnight, things will start to taper off with a clearing sky as the humidity drops into Friday morning.
The front will cool us off a smidge for the start of the weekend with highs in the 80s for Friday and Saturday before the big heat builds into next week. Highs are expected to climb into the 90s for most starting on Sunday and continue to be in the 90s for much of next week as a death ridge establishes over a good chunk of the US. We could even flirt with 100 degrees in a couple neighborhoods and for sure will register it on many car and business thermometers on Tuesday and Wednesday of next week. The heat index values for those days will be over 110 in areas from Monday - Wednesday and I expect to see Heat Advisory or even Excessive Heat Warnings issued for a few days next week.