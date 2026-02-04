Forecast Updated on Wednesday, February 4, 2026, at 4:15 am by WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs: 30-37. Winds: W-NW 10-25+ mph.
Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy. The chance of a few snowflakes across far southern Delmarva. Most of us will be dry. Lows: 14-24. Winds: NW 5-20+ mph.
Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 28-35. Winds: NW 10-20+ mph.
Thursday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows: 12-22. Winds: NW 10-20+ mph.
Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy with the chance of some snow showers / light snow in the evening hours. A very light accumulation of snow is possible. Highs: 30-37. Winds: W-NW 10-30+ mph.
Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy and blustery. Highs: 24-32. Winds: NW 20-40+ mph.
We saw a little light snow across the area overnight with the passage of this clipper system. Some lingering clouds are in the cards throughout the day as a second wave of energy will be passing by to our south. We will be on the lookout for this second wave as we may get a little flurry action across far southern Delmarva tonight if the moisture can sneak far enough north. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy with temperatures in the 30s for highs.
A dry day is expected on Thursday with temperatures stuck in the 30s as we have a stronger breeze from the northwest. We get another blast of Arctic air for late week and the weekend with temperatures again struggling into the 20s and 30s for highs for Saturday and Sunday and we will watch another clipper system bring enough moisture that a little light snow or snow shower action is not out of the question for Friday evening and Friday night.
Temperatures will slowly begin to rebound again next week as a shift in the upper air pattern should allow for warmer air to surge into the region. We could have highs in the 40s and 50s by Wednesday and Thursday with the chance of some rain showers by Thursday into Friday.