Forecast Updated on Tuesday, November 18, 2025, at 4:00am by WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Increasing clouds throughout the day with rain showers arriving by the evening. Highs: 48-53. Winds: W 5-20+ mph.
Tonight: Scattered showers on and off throughout the night. Lows: 38-46. Winds: W-NE 5-20+ mph.
Wednesday: A few lingering showers early in the morning with mostly cloudy sky by the evening. Highs: 52-58. Winds: NE 5-15 mph.
Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy with some lingering drizzle possible, especially closer to the beach. Lows: 38-46. Winds: NE-E 5-15 mph.
Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy sky. Highs: 55-61. Winds: E-S 5-20+ mph.
Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy with some scattered showers by the evening hours. Highs: 60-66. Winds: S-SW 10-25+ mph.
A bit of a progressive weather pattern sets up across the area over the coming days and will lead to a few chances for some rain showers (that we could use around here). After a cold start this morning, things will start to transition into this busy weather pattern as we will see the clouds on the increase all day long with the first chance of rain showers this week arriving by the evening hours. The heaviest rain showers will be in the overnight period as this weak little clipper system swings across Delmarva and should be out of here (for the most part) by Wednesday morning. We are not going to rule out some lingering rain showers for Wednesday morning, but most of the storm will take place at night. Looking at somewhere in the neighborhood of .25 - .50 inches of rain by the time this storm wraps up. Temperatures this afternoon should only reach the 40s and 50s and once the rain departs on Wednesday…temperatures should only reach the low to mid 50s for highs.
Some low level moisture will get trapped thanks to a wind that will be in off the Atlantic on Wednesday and Thursday that will keep us socked in the clouds and temperatures in the 50s for highs. It may be significantly cooler at the beach on Wednesday with the direct wind off the Atlantic and we may have some periods of drizzle possible with this moisture feed coming in off the Atlantic.
Another little weak system looks to arrive for Friday and Saturday with some scattered rain showers across Delmarva. The good news is that this storm should be out of here by Saturday afternoon and Saturday evening leaving behind sunshine to end the weekend and as we start things off for Thanksgiving travel week next week. An early look at the busiest travel day of the week looks to bring a chance of rain showers on Wednesday, but things look to be very warm for Wednesday and Thanksgiving.