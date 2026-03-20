DELMARVA FORECAST
Friday night: Scattered showers, and possible a few rumbles of thunder. Mild. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
Saturday: Scattered showers ending by sunrise, then becoming partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.
Sunday: Partly cloudy. Warm. Highs in the low to mid 70s.
Monday: Partly cloudy with a chance of morning showers. Mild. Highs around 60°F. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny and cool. Highs around 50°F.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
Thursday: Scattered showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 56°F. Normal low: 36°F.
High pressure remains in charge over much of the Eastern Seaboard Friday afternoon, but clouds will increase toward the evening ahead of a disturbance that will bring some showers and perhaps a few rumbles of thunder Friday evening into the overnight. Dewpoints are quite low, so there won't be much rain actually reaching the ground, but a brief downpour is possible. Strong storms are not expected.
Then we're looking at a pretty nice first weekend of Spring!
Showers will wrap up by sunrise Saturday, then skies turn partly to mostly sunny. Highs will reach the mid 60s with a light winds from the west.
Sunday will see a mix of sun and clouds, but we stay dry with warm afternoon highs reaching the mid 70s many locations away from the coast. At the coast you are likely to be limited to highs in the 60s.
Another disturbance arrives Monday, bringing showers and thunder Monday morning, but again strong storms and heavy rain are not likely.
More notably, after Monday morning's showers, temperatures cool down quite a bit, with highs Monday around 60°F, and on Tuesday only around 50°F.
Temperatures will recover slightly by mid-week into the seasonable mid to upper 50s.
Another chance for showers arrives by Thursday.
In the long range, temperatures are expected to average near normal, and precipitation near normal for March 27 - April 2.