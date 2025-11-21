DELMARVA FORECAST
Friday night: Cloudy with on-and-off showers. Fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
Saturday: Scattered showers in the morning. Afternoon clearing. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
Monday: Partly to mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s.
Tuesday: Increasing clouds. Rain late. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Thanksgiving Day: Mostly cloudy and breezy with a few showers. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Friday: Mostly sunny and windy.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 57°F. Normal low: 36°F.
The stretch of gray, cloudy weather is now within measurable distance of its end!
But, we have a little more to get through.
A storm system is approaching from the west. As it does so, a warm front will cross Delmarva tonight, bringing mild temperatures and increased humidity, along with on-and-off showers. Areas of fog will also be possible after midnight with the increased humidity.
Saturday starts off with areas of fog and scattered showers before a cold front swings across the peninsula and sweeps all of that out to sea. We'll start to see some gradual clearing Saturday afternoon, and we might see some peeks of sun before sunset Saturday evening!
As drought conditions have expanded once again over Delmarva, this rain won't do much to alleviate the situation, as we're only expecting total rainfall of 0.1" to 0.25" at best.
High pressure builds in for Sunday and Monday, which will be partly to mostly sunny days with seasonable highs in the mid to upper 50s. Monday could be a little breezy at times.
Then another storm system approaches on Tuesday, bringing yet again another round of on-and-off showers late Tuesday into the early hours of Thanksgiving Day.
At this point, it looks like Thanksgiving Day and Black Friday will be dry, but quite breezy, if not downright windy.
In the long range, temperatures are expected to average below normal, and precipitation above normal for November 28 - December 4.
In the Tropics: There are no areas of development interest in the Atlantic Basin.
The Atlantic hurricane season ends on November 30.