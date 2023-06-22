Forecast Updated on Thursday, June 22, 2023, at 3:55am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak
Today: Partly cloudy with a chance of some PM showers and storms. Windy at times. Highs: 74-80. Winds: E-SE 15-30+ mph.
Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of a few showers and storms possible. Breezy. Lows: 68-74. Winds: SE 10-20+ mph.
Friday: Partly cloudy with scattered showers and storms possible, especially in the afternoon and evening. Windy. Highs: 74-82. Winds: S 15-30+ mph.
Friday Night: Lingering showers and storms possible early. Partly cloudy and breezy by morning. Lows: 68-74. Winds: S-W 5-20+ mph.
Saturday: Partly sunny with a few PM showers / storms possible. Highs: 80-86. Winds: W 5-20+ mph.
Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 83-89. Winds: W-SW 5-15 mph.
The area of low pressure continues to press north this morning and the lingering rain showers and drizzle that we have dealt with overnight across parts of the area will dry out a bit and I do think we will see a little bit of sunshine from time to time later today. The sunshine, though, will lead to a destabilization of the atmosphere and allow for the chance for a few showers and storms to develop across the area. The trigger will come from the low lingering and a piece of energy swinging around the low. I think a lot of us this Thursday will be dry with temperatures in the 70s and 80s. If we see thunderstorms develop, they will contain a lot of water content and could bring a quick 1-2+” of rain in a very short period of time.
Friday will be a lot similar to Thursday, but a better chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms as I think we will see more sunshine to allow for more instability. I also think the trigger will be a stronger one with regards to a cold front swinging through the area. It could cause some of these thunderstorms to be on the stronger side with strong gusty winds and the possibility of some hail is not out of the question. And again, these storms will contain a lot of water content and could bring a quick 1-2+” of rain in a very short period of time.
I do believe that we will still see a chance for a few storms in the forecast for Saturday, but unlike everyone else…I have a lot of optimism in our forecast for Saturday. I think there will be more in the way of sunshine with temperatures into the mid and upper 80s. I still think Sunday will be the better of the weekend days with sunshine and temperatures near 90 in some places. We may have a stray shower / storm on Sunday, but I think it’s our smallest chance for a storm over the next 7 days.
Another chance for some showers and thunderstorms arrives by Monday and Tuesday of next week as a cold front arrives once again. Indications are that we should begin to dry things out heading into the middle of next week.