Forecast Updated on Thursday, September 25, 2025, at 4:10am by WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Partly to mostly sunny with evening showers and storms likely. Highs: 82-90. Winds: SW 5-20+ mph.
Tonight: Showers and storms linger on and off all night long. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy. Lows: 68-73. Winds: SW-W 5-15 mph.
Friday: Lingering rain showers and a few storms early in the day. Moisture slowly departs into the evening hours. Highs: 70-78. Winds: W-N 10-20+ mph.
Friday Night: Partly to mostly cloudy with the chance of a couple stray showers. Most will be dry. Lows: 59-70. Winds: W 5-15 mph.
Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy. Chances for a few showers go up into the evening and overnight. Breezy. Highs: 70-78. Winds: N-NE 10-20+ mph.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and drizzle possible for much of the day. Highs: 70-77. Winds: E-SE 5-20+ mph.
We saw some scattered showers and storms across northern Delmarva late last night and into the wee hours of the morning. The cold front slowly continues to push to the south and east this morning and will bring our best chance for rain and thunderstorms by the afternoon and evening hours. We could have a few of these thunderstorms pack a punch with some strong gusty winds, very heavy rain, and lots of lightning with the storms. Rain showers will linger into the overnight tonight and early on Friday morning before the front should dive to our south. The good news is that we should see things dry out into the first evening of acts at Oceans Calling.
This is where the good news ends for the festival weekend as the forecast has started to deteriorate the last 24 hours and we are going to be putting rain chances back into Saturday’s forecast. The cold front will be moving back to the north and some moisture will start to move into the region and bring us rain showers and a few rumbles of thunder possible. The moisture will linger into Sunday as we are expecting a gray and dreary day with on and off rain showers throughout the day on Sunday with temperatures in the 70s.
Humberto has formed in the Atlantic and we are waiting for Imelda to form and will sit just off the coast of the Carolinas by Monday and will bring us some tropical rain bands for Monday and Tuesday with showers and storms possible both days. The bigger concern is the coastal flooding threat and the beach erosion we could see from both these storms for a few days as it meanders down to our south. We should see the storm move away from the coast by Tuesday night and Wednesday as high pressure takes control of the forecast for the rest of next week and into the following weekend for Country Calling.