Forecast Updated on Wednesday, May 6, 2026, at 4:10am by WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Partly to mostly cloudy with some scattered showers possible in the afternoon. Widespread showers and some storms are possible this evening. Windy. Highs: 74-79. Winds: SW 10-30+ mph.
Tonight: Periods of rain showers and even a few storms possible. Windy. Lows: 50-56. Winds: SW-NW 15-30+ mph.
Thursday: A wet day with periods of rain on and off throughout the day. Highs: 55-68. Winds: NW 10-20+ mph.
Thursday Night: Slow clearing throughout the night. Lows: 40-48. Winds: NW 5-15 mph.
Friday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 65-70. Winds: W 5-20+ mph.
Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy with the chance of a few spotty showers. Highs: 65-72. Winds: SW-NW 10-30+ mph.
The clouds will steadily be on the increase during the course of the day today as a cold front slowly approaches us from the west. We could start to see a few stray showers across Delmarva by the afternoon hours, but the biggest chance of rain and even some thunderstorms arrives this evening and tonight. There are some indications that if we do get these thunderstorms could bring some pretty good rain with some lightning and gusty winds. Ahead of the front, the wind will be gusting at times to 35-40+ mph as temperatures still reach into the mid to upper 70s.
The rain showers will linger into early on Thursday before they begin to taper off into the afternoon and evening hours. On average, only looking at 0.10-0.25” of rain from this system, but if we get some thunderstorms in places…we could easily see around 1.00” of rain. Let’s lean on the low end average for everyone and certainly not enough to even put a slight dent into the drought issues we have across the region.
Friday will be a nice day with sunshine mixing with some clouds and temperatures into the 60s for highs. At the moment, the weather on Saturday will be dependent on how much moisture a little clipper system brings with it across the area. I am forecasting some extra clouds around during the day on Saturday and maybe even a few stray showers. Sunday starts as a dry day with sunshine before we watch a front arrive from the west with some scattered showers and even a few storms into Sunday night and early on Monday.
Another round of a few showers are going to be possible on Wednesday to allow for much warmer temperatures as we head into late next week and next weekend.