Forecast Updated on Friday, September 8, 2023, at 4:05am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak
Today: Mostly sunny with a chance of a few scattered showers and storms in the afternoon / evening. Highs: 87-93. Winds: S 5-15 mph.
Tonight: A stray shower / storm possible. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low: 70-78. Winds: S 5-10 mph.
Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny with the chance of some scattered showers and storms in the afternoon / evening. Highs: 84-90. Winds: S 5-20+ mph.
Saturday Night: Partly cloudy with the chance of showers and storms lingering into the night. Lows: 67-73. Winds: S 5-15 mph.
Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny with the chance of some scattered showers and storms in the afternoon / evening. Highs: 82-88. Winds: S-SE 5-20+ mph.
Monday: Partly to mostly sunny with the chance of some scattered showers and storms in the afternoon / evening. Highs: 80-87. Winds: S-SE 5-20+ mph.
This ridge of high pressure that has been in control of the forecast for the last few days finally starts to give way to a cold front coming in from the west. This front will still take a few days to move into the area and will bring us an unsettled weather pattern the next few days. A few scattered showers and thunderstorms are going to be possible each day through Monday. Does this mean the weekend is a total washout? Absolutely not! It will be one of those weekend forecasts where you want a radar with you and the umbrella and rain jacket in the backseat of the car and just keep an eye to the sky. It will be cooler by the weekend with temperatures in the 80s on Saturday and Sunday as the wind turns more southeast over the weekend and the wind off the water will help to control the temperatures.
It looks cooler behind this cold front as temperatures look to drop back into the 80s for daytime highs into early next week. Another cold front arrives on Wednesday with another round of scattered showers and thunderstorms, but this front will be a very important piece of the puzzle in solving where Lee will go late next week. Hurricane Lee churns in the open waters and should move across the Atlantic and will reach closer and closer to the lower 48 as we get to early next week. At the moment the models keep this storm between the goal posts of the US and Bermuda. Something that we will have to watch heading into late next week.