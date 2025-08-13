Salisbury, MD (21801)

Today

Heavy thunderstorms during the evening will give way to mostly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 73F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch..

Tonight

Heavy thunderstorms during the evening will give way to mostly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 73F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch.