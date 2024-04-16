Forecast updated on Tuesday, April 16, 2024, at 3:50 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS Fellow-CBM).
SYNOPSIS: A cool front has stalled to our south, but a low pressure wave will move along it tomorrow and bring some light rain to the area. Partly sunny weather will follow on Thursday with a north breeze on the back side of a low pressure system in the Atlantic.
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Clear to partly cloudy, and cool. Low 49-51°. Wind: SE 2-6 mph.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, with passing showers around PM. High 68°. Beaches 60°. Wind: S 7-16 mph.
Wednesday Night: Cloudy with a few showers around. Low 55°. Beaches 55°. Wind: S 6-15 mph.
Thursday: Partly sunny. High 69-70°. Beaches 60°. Wind: N 6-14 mph.
Forecast Discussion:
Look for mostly clear skies tonight with light winds and cooler temperatures as a dry air mass settles over the region. This air mass is from New England and should have less pine pollen in it. Look for lowest temps. near 49-51 degrees by daybreak.
Wednesday looks mostly cloudy and we will see some passing showers around as a warm front forms to our south. Temperatures will reach 68-70 degrees in the afternoon despite the clouds and showers around. Showers are likely Wednesday night with an onshore breeze bringing in marine air to all of the area. Look for lows near 55 with cloudy skies by daybreak Thursday.
Thursday will be mostly cloudy and we will see a few spotty showers in the area. Afternoon high temps,. Will be around 69-70 degrees with a north breeze at 10-14 mph in the afternoon hours. It will be cooler on the beaches with temps. near 59 degrees all day. Look for lows near 49 with cloudy skies by daybreak Friday. It will be milder on the beaches with morning lows in the low/mid 50's. Winds will be light from the NE.
In the long-range: Clouds will hang around on Friday and temps. will be near 62° in the afternoon hours. Saturday will be cool with showers around and temps. near 68° and it will turn cooler Sunday and Monday with clouds and temps. in the low 60's PM.
The average low for today is 45° and the high is 66°.