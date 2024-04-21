DELMARVA FORECAST
Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy in the morning, then a chance of showers by late morning through the afternoon. Cool. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Sunday night: Slow clearing. Cool. Lows in the upper 30s.
Monday: Mostly sunny and seasonably cool. Highs in the low to mid 60s.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny and seasonable. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
Wednesday: A chance for a few showers. Highs in the low 70s.
Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low to mid 60s.
Friday: Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Saturday: A chance of a few showers. Highs around 70°F. Chance of rain 20 percent.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 68°F. Normal low: 46°F.
Looking ahead to our Sunday, a low pressure system will pass to our south, with the northern periphery of the rain possibly making it up onto parts of Delmarva.
Heavy rain isn't expected, but the best chance for showers will be on the Lower Eastern Shore and the Eastern Shore of Virginia. Stray, mainly sprinkly-like showers, can't be ruled out elsewhere. The combination of mainly cloudy skies and the rain showers falling through dry air will keep us on the chilly side, with afternoon highs only reaching the mid 50s.
High pressure builds in for Monday and Tuesday, bringing mostly sunny skies and temperatures close to normal, in the mid 60s. Low temperatures Tuesday morning could be on the chilly side with lows in the mid to upper 30s not out of the question - just a note for folks who have started growing outdoor plants.
A cold front will swing across Delmarva on Wednesday, bringing our next chance for showers, although at this time, significant rain is not expected.
High pressure brings the sun back for Thursday before clouds increase again Friday ahead of a round of scattered showers next weekend.
The long-term 8-14 day outlook from the Climate Prediction Center has temperatures averaging above normal and precipitation above normal for April 28 - May 4.