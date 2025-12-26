Salisbury, MD (21801)

Today

Cloudy and damp with rain early...then becoming partly cloudy. Low near 35F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Cloudy and damp with rain early...then becoming partly cloudy. Low near 35F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.