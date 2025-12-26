DELMARVA FORECAST
Friday night: Rain showers, possibly with freezing rain or sleet early, then plain rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
Saturday: Mostly cloudy and chilly. Highs around 40°F.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
Monday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, cold, and breezy. Highs in the upper 30s.
New Year's Eve: Mostly sunny, chilly, and breezy. Highs in the low 40s.
New Year's Day: Mostly cloudy with a few showers. Highs in the upper 30s.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 48°F. Normal low: 30°F.
With many folks visiting Delmarva for Christmas from points north, and traveling home, our weather headline is a potent clipper system that will bring significant wintry weather to northern Delaware, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and north.
On Delmarva, we'll see some rain showers this evening. Evaporative cooling thanks to relatively dry air near the ground could cause some sleet or freezing rain to mix in in the early evening. However, a warm front will slide up the coast, and we'll see our temperatures rise by a few degrees overnight, so we're expecting mainly plain rain over most of Delmarva before it ends Saturday morning.
In the Wilmington-Philadelphia area, be prepared for more widespread and significant sleet and freezing rain, especially on bridges and overpasses. Significant snowfall is expected north of Philadelphia into eastern Pennsylvania and toward New York City.
Precipitation on Delmarva will end Saturday morning, and it's shaping up to be a mostly cloudy and chilly day with highs struggling to reach 40°F.
Milder temperatures, but continued mostly cloudy skies are the order of business on Sunday.
A strong cold front will bring mild temperatures in the mid 60s and a gusty rain showers Monday, followed by cold and blustery conditions to wrap up the year.
In the long range, temperatures are expected to average near normal, and precipitation near normal for January 2 - January 8.