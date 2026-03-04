Forecast Updated on Wednesday, March 4, 2026, at 4:15am by WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers possible. Highs: 50-64. Winds: NE 5-20+ mph.
Tonight: Showers start to taper off. Partly cloudy by morning. Fog possible by morning? Lows: 44-50. Winds: E-S 5-15 mph.
Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy. A shower or storm possible farther north you go, most will be dry. Highs: 65-73. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.
Thursday Night: Partly to mostly cloudy with the chance of a stray shower or storm across northern Delmarva. Lows: 45-52. Winds: SW-NE 5-15 mph.
Friday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 45-70. Winds: SW-NE 5-15 mph.
Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 60-78. Winds: SW 5-20+ mph.
The stationary front continues to bob back and forth across Delmarva today keeping scattered showers in the cards on and off throughout the day. Again, not a total washout…but not the greatest looking day with temperatures staying in the 50s and even a few low 60s possible. There are some hints that there will be enough breaks in the clouds to allow you to see a few peeks of sunshine today. Tonight, the warm front finally pushes completely north but the warmth will lag a little bit as the clouds will remain with temperatures in the 60s and 70s on Thursday.
Hints of a back door cold front need to be taken seriously for Friday where some of us will be in the 30s and 40s for highs on Friday…especially closer to the beach and farther north. The farther south and west you can get…hints of 70s are still possible, but it all depends on how far southeast does this back door front spill across Delmarva.
The weekend is still looking very warm with sunshine and temperatures in the 70s most of the weekend. The only real gripe I have with the weekend is that we lose an hour of sleep this weekend. I say most of the weekend because we can’t rule out a pop-up thunderstorm chance on Saturday as we see some very warm and more active air over the region and as a cold front looks to arrive with a better chance of some scattered showers and storms for Sunday evening and Sunday night.
This front doesn’t break down the upper-air pattern…we stay super warm into early next week with the hammer cold front looking to arrive for the middle of next week and brings us thunderstorm chances either on Wednesday or Thursday.