Forecast Updated on Friday, April 19, 2024, at 4:05am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Partly to mostly cloudy. I can’t rule out a stray shower or two, but most of us will be dry. Highs: 60-66. Winds: S-SE 5-15 mph.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy with the chance of a few showers possible overnight. Lows: 47-54. Winds: SE 5-15 mph.
Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy to start the day with more sunshine by the afternoon hours. Highs: 63-69. Winds: NW 5-20+ mph.
Saturday Night: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. Lows: 38-46. Winds: NW 5-10 mph.
Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a stray shower across southern Delmarva. Not the biggest chance, most rain passes south of us. Highs: 58-64. Winds: NW-W 5-15 mph.
Monday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 60-67. Winds: W 5-15 mph.
We are waking up to the low cloud deck and even some fog is possible during the course of the morning hours. The wind is still off the Atlantic, but as we work through time today…the wind will start to shift more from the south and southwest. This will lead to the possibility for some peeks of sunshine and will allow temperatures to spike up into the mid 60s for highs for some of us…this would put us close to the average for this time of year. It will be cooler at the beach and along the Delaware Bay with the initial wind in off the Atlantic.
We will be watching another cold front that will start to push across Delmarva into the evening hours and overnight tonight. The lack of moisture along the front will limit our shower chances overnight tonight and into early Saturday morning…but it isn’t zero. So, just be mindful of that if you are an early riser or have the first tee times of the day on Saturday that there could be a couple showers lingering to start the day.
The weekend forecast, at the moment, looks to be a quiet weekend with partly to mostly sunny conditions on Saturday with highs in 60s with even cooler weather possible on Sunday where a few folks may not even see 60 degrees as some extra clouds will be overspreading the area. A low pressure center will be passing by to our south on Sunday into Monday that will overspread those clouds and keep us cooler with that wind in off the Atlantic. Once that moves on…things will improve a bit with more sunshine as high pressure takes control of the forecast with temperatures near where we should be for this time of year. Our next chance for some scattered showers and even a few storms enters the forecast by Wednesday of next week.