Salisbury, MD (21801)

Today

Showers this evening becoming a steady rain overnight. Low 53F. SW winds shifting to NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Showers this evening becoming a steady rain overnight. Low 53F. SW winds shifting to NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.