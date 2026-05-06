DELMARVA FORECAST
Wednesday night: Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms. Lows in the low 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy with on-and-off rain in the morning, then clearing in the afternoon. Chilly. Highs around 60°F. Chance of rain 70 percent.
Friday: Mostly sunny and cool Highs in the upper 60s.
Saturday: Partly cloudy with a chance of a few showers. Breezy. Highs in the low 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Sunday: Mostly sunny. Showers late. Highs in the upper 70s.
Monday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the low 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 72°F. Normal low: 50°F.
A cold front continues to make its approach to Delmarva Wednesday evening.
Ahead of the front, we've seen scattered, mostly light, showers. As the front continue to approach, some thunderstorms are possible Wednesday evening into the very early hours of Thursday.
Showers will be more widespread Thursday morning, which will make for a wet commute in many locations on Delmarva.
Then as the front clears the region, we'll start to see clearing Thursday afternoon; some peeks of sun will even be possible before sunset.
High pressure will briefly build in Friday, bringing cool sunshine to Delmarva.
Then a low pressure system will bring a return of showers to the region on Saturday, although at this point I don't think the day will be a total washout.
Sunday will again be the pick of the weekend with warm sunshine under partly to mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will approach 80°F.
More welcome rain chances arrive late Sunday into Monday.
In the long range, temperatures are expected to average near normal, and precipitation above normal for May 13 - May 19.