DELMARVA FORECAST
Wednesday night: Snow ending after midnight. Lows in the upper teens and low 20s. Chance of snow 50 percent.
Thursday: Lingering snow showers in the morning taper off by afternoon. Becoming windy. Winds from the northwest could gust to 30 mph. Highs in the upper 20s.
Friday: Sunny, cold, and windy. Blowing snow. Highs in the mid 30s.
Saturday: Sunny and cold. Highs in low 40s.
Sunday: Mostly sunny and seasonably chilly. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs near 50°F.
Tuesday: Partly cloudy. Mild. Highs in the low to mid 50s.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 49°F. Normal low: 30°F.
Snow on the Lower Eastern Shore and Accomack County will come to an end after midnight. The majority of the snow has fallen, but the Lower Eastern Shore could see an additional at most 1 to 2 inches before all is over. Accomack County could see another 2 to 4 inches at most before all is over.
There is, of course, the potential for some banding of the snow showers that could cause locally higher snowfall totals.
Snow showers will linger into Thursday morning before ending by afternoon.
Then we get into our next hazard, which will be windy conditions. Winds from the northwest could gust to 30 mph or more at times, which will cause blowing snow that can reduce visibility and cause icy conditions where snow blows over roadways, especially near open fields. Temperatures will remain cold Thursday as well, with highs only in the upper 20s and wind chills in the teens.
The rest of the week into early next week is shaping up to be quiet, with sunshine and temperatures becoming milder, in the low 40s by Saturday, and low 50s by Monday.