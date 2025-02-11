DELMARVA FORECAST
Tuesday night: Snow tapers off after midnight. A few more inches accumulation possible north. Lows in the low 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
Wednesday: Cloudy, with on-and-off light rain showers throughout the day, with some wintry mix possible in the morning. Highs in the low 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
Thursday: Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy. Mild. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
Friday: Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the low 40s.
Saturday: Rain in the afternoon and evening. Highs near 50°F. Chance of rain 70 percent.
Sunday: Rain likely. Highs in the low 60s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
Monday: Mostly sunny and colder. Highs in the upper 30s.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 47°F. Normal low: 29°F.
Snow rolled on to Delmarva Tuesday afternoon, and accumulated quickly before changing to sleet and rain over the Lower Eastern Shore.
Snow on the Midshore and Delaware will taper off after midnight. While most accumulating snow is over, a few more inches of snow is possible on the Midshore and Delaware, with sleet and plain rain elsewhere on the peninsula.
Some isolated wintry mix showers could linger on the Midshore and Delaware Wednesday morning, with plain rain showers south. Wednesday will be mainly cloudy, with on-and-off light rain showers. Highs will be cool, in the low 40s.
A second low pressure system will approach Wednesday night, but with warmer temperatures expected, we're expecting this system to be all rain. Rain could be heavy at times Wednesday night before ending Thursday morning. Any snow from Tuesday night won't stick around long; highs Thursday will reach the mid 50s.
Friday will be a mostly sunny, but chilly, day with highs in the low 40s.
Then more welcome rain returns for much of the weekend, with seasonable highs Saturday in the upper 40s, and warm highs Sunday in the low 60s.
After a cold front, Monday will be mostly sunny, but much cooler, in the upper 30s.