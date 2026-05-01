DELMARVA FORECAST
Friday night: Increasing clouds. A stray shower possible. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.
Saturday: Cloudy. Scattered showers, with showers most likely over Worcester and Accomack Counties. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Sunday: Mostly sunny and breezy with highs in the low 60s.
Monday: Partly cloudy. Chance of a stray shower north. Highs in the low 70s. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
Wednesday: Partly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy with showers and thunder. Highs in the low 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 71°F. Normal low: 49°F.
Clouds will increase Friday evening as a weak disturbance approaches from the northwest. There is a very low chance of stray showers with this disturbance, but the odds that any rain reaches the ground is low thanks to low relative humidity.
Of course, the big headline for the weekend is a low pressure system coming off the Carolina Coast early Saturday. Appreciable rainfall is looking less likely for most of Delmarva as the low is forecast to pass far enough to the south that Delmarva sees just peripheral rain showers during the day. The areas most likely to see measurable rainfall will be Worcester and Accomack Counties, where scattered showers could interrupt outdoor plans. Over the rest of Delmarva, showers will be more of the nuisance kind, with parts of Delaware and the Midshore possibly seeing no rain whatsoever.
High pressure builds in for Sunday, which will be cool, in the low 60s, along with gusty northwest winds.
We'll warm back up into the 70s next week. There is a low chance for stray showers on Monday as a weak front approaches from the north, but most will stay dry. High temperatures could climb to near 80°F on Tuesday away from the coast. Then the next rain chances will arrive in the Wednesday-Thursday timeframe, with showers and possibly a few thunderstorms possible.
In the long range, temperatures are expected to average below normal, and precipitation above normal for May 8 - May 14.