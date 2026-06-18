Forecast Updated on Thursday, June 18, 2026, at 4:10am by WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Mostly sunny with evening showers and thunderstorms. Some of these thunderstorms may pack a punch. Windy. Highs: 92-98. Winds: SW 15-35+ mph.
Tonight: A few scattered showers and storms possible. Windy. Lows: 65-72. Winds: SW-W 10-30+ mph.
Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy with some rain showers and even a few storms possible on and off all day long. Highs: 75-84. Winds: NW-N 5-20+ mph.
Friday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: 59-65. Winds: NW 5-10 mph.
Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 77-86. Winds: NW 5-20+ mph.
Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 80-88. Winds: W-SW 5-15 mph.
We are waking up to some extra clouds across Delmarva, but should allow for a good amount of sunshine by this afternoon. This will allow temperatures to soar with highs into the 90s. We will be watching a cold front arriving by this evening and tonight with a chance of scattered thunderstorms. Some of these thunderstorms could, and I want to stress, could pack a punch with strong and gusty winds, heavy rain, and lightning. Still some questions on where the storms will start to fire and even the position of the energy with the front, so this will be a forecast that will ebb and flow throughout the day. The clouds and rain chances will linger into the overnight and for most of Friday…
This cold front will only go ever so south on Friday as the remnants of Arthur will use the front as train tracks and will come close enough to us that we will see some on and off rain showers throughout the day on Friday. This is the kind of rain chances we have been asking for as it will be the slow and steady time of rain showers. The majority of the rain will stay in the Carolina’s from this system. On average, we are looking at most of us picking up on 0.25 - 0.75” of rain with locally heavier amounts as you move south toward Hampton Roads.
Father’s day weekend looks quiet with temperatures reaching into the 80s the whole weekend and mostly sunny conditions with comfortable humidity levels. Another chance for showers and storms will arrive on Monday with a cold front that will reset the atmosphere for the middle of next week.