Forecast updated on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at 3:34 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS-CBM).
SYNOPSIS: A weak trough will bring clouds and spotty showers to the area tonight with lingering clouds Thursday. A stronger storm system will bring wind and heavier rain on Friday with clouds/showers lingering into the weekend.
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Mostly cloudy with spotty showers about. Wind: SE 3-8 mph. Low 49°.
Thursday: Mainly cloudy with a few light showers about. High 66-67°. Wind: SE 2-10 mph.
Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy with rain developing late. Wind: E 6-13 mph. Low 50-52°.
Friday: Rain likely. Cool and windy. High 60-62° inland, but 57° near the beaches. Wind: E 14-24 mph.
Forecast Discussion:
Tonight will bring cloudy skies and we will see some spotty showers as a weak trough passes through the area. The clouds will keep it warmer with lows in the upper 40's inland and low 50's on the coastal beaches.
Thursday will remain rather cloudy with spotty light showers passing by. Temperatures will reach the mid 60's but an onshore wind flow will keep the beaches in the mid 50's all day. Rainfall will be light with many spots seeing only a trace of rain and a few hundredths of an inch in other areas. Rain will become likely later Thursday night as a low pressure system develops to our south.
Friday will be wet and windy as a low pressure develops to our south. Rainfall of over an inch is possible with winds gusting to over 25 mph, especially near the coast. The rain will likely linger and change to showers Friday night. Lows will dip to 52-55 by sunrise Saturday.
In the long range: Rain is likely at times into Saturday as an upper level low pressure center gets closer to the area. Look for lows near 50 and high temps. in the low to mid 60's. Showers will linger into Sunday with perhaps some sun but more rain will arrive Sunday night into Monday.
Skies may clear some on Monday but the long range forecast remains uncertain due to the problems of timing these next storm systems. Monday temps. will be near 67 after morning lows near 54. Skies will clear, with cool weather Tuesday and Wednesday.
The average low for later April is 47°, with a high temp. of 69°.