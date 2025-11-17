Forecast Updated on Monday, November 17, 2025, at 4:05am by WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Mostly sunny and windy at times. Highs: 48-52. Winds: NW 15-30+ mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear and breezy. Lows: 27-36. Winds: NW-W 10-25+ mph.
Tuesday: Increasing clouds throughout the day with rain showers arriving by the evening. Highs: 48-53. Winds: W 5-20+ mph.
Tuesday Night: Scattered showers on and off throughout the night. Lows: 38-46. Winds: NW-NE 5-20+ mph.
Wednesday: A few lingering showers early in the morning with mostly cloudy sky by the evening. Highs: 52-58. Winds: NE 10-20+ mph.
Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy sky. Highs: 55-61. Winds: SE-S 5-20+ mph.
A bit of a progressive weather pattern sets up across the area over the coming days and will lead to a few chances for some rain showers (that we could use around here). The start of the week will be an exception to this rule with lots of sunshine expected today with highs up into the 40s and 50s for highs. The wind will still be a major factor in the forecast with some wind gusts to 30+ mph possible throughout the day. This will make this feel just a bit cooler compared to what the thermometer will read.
Tuesday will be a transition day with the clouds on the increase all day long with the first chance of rain showers this week arriving by the evening hours. The heaviest rain showers will be in the overnight period as this weak little clipper system swings across Delmarva and should be out of here (for the most part) by Wednesday morning. We are not going to rule out some lingering rain showers for Wednesday morning, but most of the storm will take place at night. Looking at somewhere in the neighborhood of .25 - .50 inches of rain by the time this storm wraps up.
We get a break on Thursday before another little weak system looks to arrive for Friday and Saturday with some scattered rain showers across Delmarva. The good news is that this storm should be out of here by Saturday afternoon and Saturday evening leaving behind sunshine to end the weekend and as we start things off for Thanksgiving travel week next week.